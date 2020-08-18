Breaking News

Red Flag warning until 9 pm

News Director
Article Updated: August 18, 2020
Article Updated: August 18, 2020
Red Flag Warning. Image Pixabay.com

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for northern areas from Noon until 9PM today. Hot temperatures with low humidities are expected with dry thunderstorms producing gusty outflow winds according to the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

