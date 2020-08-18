Breaking News

One week left for District, School, College Board filings

Article Updated: August 18, 2020
Here are the filings for School Boards, College Trustees and Special District Boards for the Nov. 3 General Election as of Monday evening, August 17, 2020, at the close of business. Filing closes on Aug. 24th.

FCSD#1 – Lander: Taylor Jacobs, Scott Jensen, Kathy Hitt, Sarah Reilley

FCSD#2 – Dubois: Rebecca Harmon, Laurie Yaracz

FCSD#6 – Wind River: Van Hill, Angela McCann, Kelly P. Thoman

FCSD#14 – Wyoming Indian: Emery’l J. LeBeau, Francene G.Shakespeare, Rich Singer

FCSD#21 – Fort Washakie: Wayland K. Large, David W. “Grundy” Snyder, Bonnie J. Washakie

FCSD#24 – Shoshoni: Wedge Fike

FCSD#25 – Riverton: Bruce Berg, Lynette C. Jeffres, Carl Manning

FCSD#38 – Arapahoe: Lionel Bell Sr., Charlene Gambler Brown, Pat Moss, Leslie A. Spoonhunter

Central Wyoming College, Sub-District 1: Ernie Over, Pavillion

Central Wyoming College, Sub-District 2: Nicole M. Schoening, Riverton

Central Wyoming College, Sub-District 4: Shana Tarter, Lander

Dubois Fire District, Sub-District 1 Director: Larry W. Wilke

Dubois Fire District, Sub-District 2 Director: Peter H.Wendell

Dubois Fire District, Sub-District 4 Director: Reg Phillips

Fremont Fire District: James Downing, Crowheart

Dubois/Crowheart Conservation District, Rural Supervisor: Reg Phillips, Dubois; Hugh Boyd Livingston, Dubois

Lower Wind River Conservation District: Richard D.Denke, Pavillion

Popo Agie Conservation District, At Large: Justin Loyka, Lander

Popo Agie Conservation District, Urban Supervisor: Arlen Lancaster

Dubois Cemetery District: Stephen V. Banks

Mountain View Cemetery District: Michael D. Martin, Riverton

Shoshoni/Lysite Cemetery District: Shirley A. Johnson, Shoshoni; Melinda McKee, Shoshoni. Cheryl Hood, Shoshoni

Posted in: