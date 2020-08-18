Dec 5, 2007 – Aug 14, 2020

A Memorial service for Lillith “Lilly” Lea Sekely, 12, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Cornerstone Community Church with Pastor Ian McFarland officiating.

Lilly passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Riverton, WY.

She was born on December 5, 2007, in Lander, Wyoming to Kevin M. and Chelsea A. (Brandborg) Sekely. After both her parents passed away, Lilly was lovingly raised by her Uncle Brandon and Aunt Megan.

Lilly attended Riverton Middle School and enjoyed playing the clarinet in the band. She was a very artistic girl who thoroughly enjoyed acting, drawing, music and always loved to sing. She enjoyed spending time in nature, taking walks and playing at the lake. Lilly loved spending time with her brothers, sisters and her friends.

Survivors include her parents, Brandon Sekely and Megan Goehring; brothers, Chance Mathes, Broden Mathes and Alexander Sekely; sisters, Amaya Goehring, Chloe Sekely and Danika Sekely; Great Grandparents, Bette Thompson of Michigan, Ronald Sekely, Sr., of Michigan, Diane “Moosie” Cleary of Oklahoma; Grandparents, Erik Brandborg of Oklahoma, Ronald Sekely, Jr. and Julie Sekely of Casper, WY, Alan and Lisa Murdock of Idaho; aunts and uncles, Nicholas Sekely, Jennifer Sekely, Nate Martel, Tod Murdock, Joseph and Kiley Murdock along with multiple cousins.

Advertisement

Lilly was preceded in death by her dad, Kevin M. Sekely, mom, Chelsea A. Sekely, Great Grandpa, John Thompson, Great Grandma, Marilyn Sekely.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sekely Angel Fund in care of Wyoming Community Bank or Davis Funeral Home. Donations will be gifted to support art and music programs for which Lilly had much love and passion for.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.