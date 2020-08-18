Half Cent Sales Tax Passes; Tim Salazar, Larry Allen advance; GreyBull wins State nomination for US House

Advertisement

Fremont County voters turned out at the polls and in early voting for a record primary election turnout on Tuesday. According to the unofficial election results, 10,674 voters (8,036 Republicans, 2,177 Democrats, along with 461 others) voted Tuesday.

The big winner Tuesday was the half-percent economic sales tax issue which won favor by 131 votes. The tax collections will begin in March 2021 and will help fund the minimum revenue guarantee for Fremont County’s commercial air service, the Wind River Transportation Authority’s bus lines and economic development projects in each of the county’s municipalities and the Wind River Reservation. The tax passed in each of Lander’s six precincts, but only in three of Riverton’s six precincts. It also passed in Fort Washakie, Ethete, and in Big Bend 18-2.

Lynette Grey Bull from the Wind River Reservation won the Democratic Party nomination for U.S. Congress statewide 8,643 to runner up Carole Haffner’s 2,844. She becomes the first Native American Female Candidate to be a major party nominee for Wyoming’s US House seat.

State Representative Tim Salazar, who moved from Dubois to Riverton and ran for Eli Bebout’s State Senate seat, easily defeated Riverton businessman Mike Bailey, capturing 2,882 votes to Bailey’s 1,738. Bailey won only a single precinct, Jeffrey City, as Salazar rolled with 62 percent of the vote.

In the Fremont County Commissioner District 2 race, incumbent Larry Allen of Lysite topped Margaret Wells of Dubois 59 percent to 41 percent. Allen is seeking his third term on the county commission.

In City and Town races, moving on to the November 4th General Election are:

Dubois: David A. Bennett (232) and Rick L. Lee (230)

Hudson: Brady Hamilton (92) and Archie Hanson (40)

Lander Ward 3: Melinda K. Cox (444) and Michael Kusiek (236)

Pavillion Mayor: Write-ins (49), Chuck Snyder (23)

Pavillion Council: Matt Pattison (58) Mykah Trujillo (34) and Write-ins (34)

Riverton Ward 1: Cory Rota (368), Ronald Howard (who withdrew)

Riverton Ward 2: Kristy K. Salisbury (453), Lance W. Goede (375)

Riverton Ward 3: Tim Hancock (565), Lindsey Cox (477)

Shoshoni – 4 year: Mike Dimick (92), Ken Cundall (81)

Shoshoni – 2 year: Ronald W. Ankeny (94), Jacob Z Stetler (82)

Shoshoni Senior Citizens Center District: Yes 177, No 57

