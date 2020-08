Fremont County Election Results

Advertisement

THE RESULTS BELOW ARE FINAL . A TOTAL OF 10,674 VOTES WERE RECEIVED.

About 10,000 votes have been received as of 9:19 PM , Fremont county has 15,000 + registered voters. These are not final results , we will update this thread as the results continue to come in.

Fremont County, WY

PRIMARY ELECTION

August 18, 2020

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

State-Election Summary (formerly known as EL45)

Statistics TOTAL

Precincts Complete 0 of 32

Ballots Cast – Total 10,674

Ballots Cast – REPUBLICAN 8,036

Ballots Cast – DEMOCRATIC 2,177

Ballots Cast – NONPARTISAN 461

Ballots Cast – Blank 4







REP US SENATOR

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

R MARK ARMSTRONG 258 3.34%

DEVON CADE 71 0.92%

JOHN HOLTZ 91 1.18%

MICHAEL KEMLER 98 1.27%

CYNTHIA M LUMMIS 4,779 61.87%

BRYAN E MILLER 588 7.61%

DONNA RICE 447 5.79%

STAR ROSELLI 53 0.69%

ROBERT G SHORT 1,080 13.98%

JOSH WHEELER 221 2.86%

Write-In Totals 38 0.49%

Overvotes 36

Undervotes 276

Contest Totals 8,036



REP US REPRESENTATIVE

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

LIZ CHENEY 5,848 75.03%

BLAKE STANLEY 1,915 24.57%

Write-In Totals 31 0.40%

Overvotes 12

Undervotes 230

Contest Totals 8,036



REP ST SENATOR DISTRICT 20

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

ED COOPER 101 52.06%

ROLAND LUEHNE 22 11.34%

LINDA WEEKS 71 36.60%

Write-In Totals 0 0.00%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 19

Contest Totals 213



REP ST SENATOR DISTRICT 26

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

MICHAEL V “MIKE” BAILEY 1,738 37.59%

TIM SALAZAR 2,882 62.34%

Write-In Totals 3 0.06%

Overvotes 2

Undervotes 64

Contest Totals 4,689







REP ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 28

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

DAVID BAYERT 44 23.04%

JOHN R WINTER 147 76.96%

Write-In Totals 0 0.00%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 22

Contest Totals 213



REP ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 33

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

VALAIRA WHITEMAN 612 92.87%

Write-In Totals 47 7.13%

Overvotes 1

Undervotes 239

Contest Totals 899



REP ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 34

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

PEPPER L OTTMAN 2,002 99.01%

Write-In Totals 20 0.99%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 481

Contest Totals 2,503



REP ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 54

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

LLOYD CHARLES LARSEN 1,841 96.59%

Write-In Totals 65 3.41%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 329

Contest Totals 2,235



REP ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 55

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

EMBER OAKLEY 1,809 95.36%

Write-In Totals 88 4.64%

Overvotes 2

Undervotes 287

Contest Totals 2,186



REP CO COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

LARRY ALLEN 1,313 58.85%

MARGARET WELLS 913 40.92%

Write-In Totals 5 0.22%

Overvotes 5

Undervotes 120

Contest Totals 2,356



REP CO COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 5

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

JENNIFER MCCARTY 1,142 95.01%

Write-In Totals 60 4.99%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 296

Contest Totals 1,498



DEM US SENATOR

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

MERAV BEN DAVID 831 42.62%

KENNETH R CASNER 155 7.95%

JAMES KIRK DEBRINE 90 4.62%

YANA LUDWIG 424 21.74%

NATHAN WENDT 296 15.18%

REX WILDE 145 7.44%

Write-In Totals 9 0.46%

Overvotes 4

Undervotes 223

Contest Totals 2,177



DEM US REPRESENTATIVE

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

CARL BEACH 284 13.90%

LYNNETTE GREY BULL 1,444 70.68%

CAROL HAFNER 306 14.98%

Write-In Totals 9 0.44%

Overvotes 9

Undervotes 125

Contest Totals 2,177







DEM ST SENATOR DISTRICT 20

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

THERESA LIVINGSTON 16 100.00%

Write-In Totals 0 0.00%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 2

Contest Totals 18



DEM ST SENATOR DISTRICT 26

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

Write-In Totals 47 100.00%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 564

Contest Totals 611



DEM ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 28

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

LEVI J SHINKLE 16 100.00%

Write-In Totals 0 0.00%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 2

Contest Totals 18



DEM ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 33

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

ANDI CLIFFORD 578 98.13%

Write-In Totals 11 1.87%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 63

Contest Totals 652



DEM ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 34

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

Write-In Totals 10 100.00%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 227

Contest Totals 237



DEM ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 54

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

KEVIN WILSON 808 99.14%

Write-In Totals 7 0.86%

Overvotes 1

Undervotes 80

Contest Totals 896



DEM ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 55

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

Write-In Totals 25 100.00%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 349

Contest Totals 374



DEM CO COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

Write-In Totals 15 100.00%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 192

Contest Totals 207



DEM CO COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 5

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

Write-In Totals 67 100.00%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 357

Contest Totals 424



COUNCIL DUBOIS

Vote For 2

TOTAL VOTE %

DAVID A BENNETT 232 49.47%

RICK L LEE 230 49.04%

Write-In Totals 7 1.49%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 123

Contest Totals 592



COUNCIL HUDSON

Vote For 2

TOTAL VOTE %

BRADY HAMILTON 92 54.44%

ARCHIE HANSON 40 23.67%

JULIE CARLOTTA THOMAS 31 18.34%

Write-In Totals 6 3.55%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 43

Contest Totals 212







COUNCIL W1 LANDER

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

DAN HAHN 552 97.01%

Write-In Totals 17 2.99%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 122

Contest Totals 691



COUNCIL W2 LANDER

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

JULIA STUBLE 547 96.99%

Write-In Totals 17 3.01%

Overvotes 1

Undervotes 167

Contest Totals 732



COUNCIL W3 LANDER

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

MELINDA K COX 444 58.04%

MICHAEL KUSIEK 236 30.85%

RUSTY S VISHER 82 10.72%

Write-In Totals 3 0.39%

Overvotes 1

Undervotes 103

Contest Totals 869



MAYOR PAVILLION

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

CHUCK SNYDER 23 31.94%

Write-In Totals 49 68.06%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 11

Contest Totals 83



COUNCIL PAVILLION

Vote For 2

TOTAL VOTE %

TEX FRAZIER 13 9.35%

MATT PATTISON 58 41.73%

MYKAH TRUJILLO 34 24.46%

Write-In Totals 34 24.46%

Overvotes 4

Undervotes 23

Contest Totals 166



UNOFFICIAL RESULTS



COUNCIL PAVILLION (2YR)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

SHEILA L JOHNSON 34 50.00%

Write-In Totals 34 50.00%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 15

Contest Totals 83



COUNCIL W1 RIVERTON

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

RONALD HOWARD 194 34.46%

CORY G ROTA 368 65.36%

Write-In Totals 1 0.18%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 51

Contest Totals 614



COUNCIL W2 RIVERTON

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

LANCE W GOEDE 375 45.13%

KRISTY K SALISBURY 453 54.51%

Write-In Totals 3 0.36%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 53

Contest Totals 884



COUNCIL W3 RIVERTON

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

LINDSEY COX 477 45.69%

TIM HANCOCK 565 54.12%

Write-In Totals 2 0.19%

Overvotes 1

Undervotes 57

Contest Totals 1,102



COUNCIL SHOSHONI

Vote For 2

TOTAL VOTE %

KATHY BLAIR 78 24.30%

KEN CUNDALL 81 25.23%

MIKE DIMICK 92 28.66%

BOB ZENT 66 20.56%

Write-In Totals 4 1.25%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 37

Contest Totals 358





COUNCIL SHOSHONI 2 YR

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

RONALD W ANKENY 94 53.41%

JACOB Z STETLER 82 46.59%

Write-In Totals 0 0.00%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 3

Contest Totals 179



ONE HALF PERCENT TAX

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

FOR THE COUNTY SALES AND USE

TAX

5,132 50.65%

AGAINST THE COUNTY SALES AND

USE TAX

5,001 49.35%

Overvotes 6

Undervotes 535

Contest Totals 10,674



SHOS SR CITIZENS DISTRICT

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

YES 177 75.64%

NO 57 24.36%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 14

Contest Totals 248