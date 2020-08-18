1/2% Sales Tax Passes in Fremont County

The 1/2% Sales Tax ballot measure has passed by a count of 5,132 for (50.65%) to 5,001 against (49.35%). The Shoshoni Senior Citizen District also passed 75.65% to 24.36%.
ONE HALF PERCENT TAX
Vote For 1
TOTAL VOTE %
FOR THE COUNTY SALES AND USE
TAX
5,132 50.65%
AGAINST THE COUNTY SALES AND
USE TAX
5,001 49.35%
Overvotes 6
Undervotes 535
Contest Totals 10,674
SHOS SR CITIZENS DISTRICT
Vote For 1
TOTAL VOTE %
YES 177 75.64%
NO 57 24.36%
Overvotes 0
Undervotes 14
Contest Totals 248
