1/2% Sales Tax Passes in Fremont County

The 1/2% Sales Tax ballot measure has passed by a count of 5,132 for (50.65%) to 5,001 against (49.35%). The Shoshoni Senior Citizen District also passed 75.65% to 24.36%.



ONE HALF PERCENT TAX

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

FOR THE COUNTY SALES AND USE

TAX

5,132 50.65%

AGAINST THE COUNTY SALES AND

USE TAX

5,001 49.35%

Overvotes 6

Undervotes 535

Contest Totals 10,674



SHOS SR CITIZENS DISTRICT

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

YES 177 75.64%

NO 57 24.36%

Overvotes 0

Undervotes 14

Contest Totals 248

