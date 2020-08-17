Wind was cause of Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Advertisement

A 55-year-old Casper man died at the scene of a wind-caused motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon near Sweetwater Station. The victim was identified as Anthony Muckley. Injured in the crash was Muckley’s wife, who was airlifted to the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper by Riverton’s Guardian Air Medical Helicopter.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol State Trooper’s report on the incident, “The motorcycle was westbound on US-287/WY-789 at around mile marker 39, when unexpectedly, a strong gust of wind caused the motorcycle to exit the roadway to the right. The motorcycle traveled roughly 260 feet off-road before tripping and rolling. The driver succumbed to the injuries on the scene, and the passenger was transported by helicopter to Casper.”

The fatality was the 73rd on Wyoming highways this year, compared with 105 deaths on this date one year ago.