Breaking News

Video:Tornado came down NW of Riverton Tuesday

News Director
Article Updated: August 17, 2020
Comments Off on Video:Tornado came down NW of Riverton Tuesday
Tornado, in a still image from a video, is visible in the lower right center of this image. NWS Video
Advertisement

The National Weather Service Station at Riverton posted a video this weekend of a short-lived EF-0 tornado that touched down six miles northwest of Riverton on Tuesday, August 11th at 552 PM MDT. The tornado created 70 mph max winds, a path length of a tenth of a mile, and a width of 20 yards. No structures were damaged.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: