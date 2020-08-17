Video:Tornado came down NW of Riverton Tuesday

The National Weather Service Station at Riverton posted a video this weekend of a short-lived EF-0 tornado that touched down six miles northwest of Riverton on Tuesday, August 11th at 552 PM MDT. The tornado created 70 mph max winds, a path length of a tenth of a mile, and a width of 20 yards. No structures were damaged.
