Riverton police chief Murphy said he plans to stay on job

Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy announced on his Facebook page this morning that he has mostly recovered from a stroke he suffered last year, and it now planning to stay on the job. Earlier, Murphy said he might retire, but he reports he has improved and that he plans to stay on the job for the immediate future.

Here’s the post:

“Good morning everyone, I haven’t posted for a long time so bear with me, as most everyone knows I suffered a stroke one year ago. I have been dealing with some lasting affects but about 4 weeks ago I started feeling a little different, I went and got a MRI on Friday and the stroke area is about half the size that it was a year ago. I feel like I’m as back to normal as I have in a year. My memory and writing skills have suffered the worst and I can tell you that 2 months ago I would not have been able to write 1/4 of what I’m writing now. I can retire from the Police Department in February but have decided to stay. I want to thank everyone for their continued support and their prayers and want all of you to know I’m ready to lead the Riverton Police Department for the next couple of years.”

–Eric Murphy, Chief of Police