Riverton’s Sierra Brubaker (5-shots) and Parker Paxton (3-shots) swept the medalist honors at the 4th Annual Terry Berg Golf Invitational in Lander on Monday at the Lander Golf Club. The Jackson girls and Worland boys won the team crowns.

Boys Team Scores:

Worland 301, Riverton 322, Jackson Hole 353, Star Valley 361, Pinedale 408, Lander Valley 422, Lyman 441.

Boys Results:

Girls Team Scores:

Jackson Hole 260, Star Valley 301, Lander Valley 306, Lyman 349

Girls Results:

Thanks to Wyopreps.com