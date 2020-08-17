Nine Arrests; Three Sexual Abuse calls; Thefts

Arrests/Citations – August 14-17

Two adult males were cited for disturbing the peace for fighting at 6:23 p.m. at 1960 North Federal Boulevard.

Virgil Monroe, 55, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dale Eagle, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence after the vehicle he was driving ran off the road at Academy Court. The crash resulted in minor injuries.

Joshua Lambert, 38, Riverton. Arrested. Unlawful Touching in an incident in the 700 block of East Main.

Misti Duran, 26, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Benjamin Goggles, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Paul bell, 58, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Doninic Arthur, 26, Rapid City, SD, Arrested. Aggravated Assault. A minor was allegedly involved.

James Wheeler, 51, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. ﻿

Blotter – August 14-17

Riverton Police responded to 92 calls for service.

An anemometer was stolen from an address on Riverview Road. The theft was reported Friday at 7:30 a.m.

The theft of a lawnmower, weed-eater and air conditioner was reported from a rental property on South 2nd East Friday after 11 a.m.

A sex offense was reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday. The reported incident is under investigation

The Wind River Job Corps Center reported missing a laptop computer after an inventory check Friday afternoon.

Police received a complaint that a woman was receiving sexually explicit messages on her cell phone.

A sexual assault was reported at 8:46 p.m. Sunday evening. Police are investigating.