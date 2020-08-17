Breaking News

FCSD25 Video: What the start of school will look like

News Director
Article Updated: August 17, 2020
Comments Off on FCSD25 Video: What the start of school will look like
Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Fremont County School District #25 in Riverton has released a video that will give parents an idea of what the start of school next week will look like:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: