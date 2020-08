The hot and dry weather will continue this week according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible today, mainly across the north. Thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons as well.

Advertisement

High temperatures today are predicted to reach 100°F at Worland, 99°F at Thermopolis, 97°F at Shoshoni, 95°F at Riverton, 94°F at Lander, 93°F at Jeffrey City and 86°F at Dubois.