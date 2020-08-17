Casper Teen was victim of drowning in Wind River

Advertisement

On the morning of Friday, August 14, 2020 the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Wyoming State Park Service with a report of a missing 14-year-old Casper boy from the Upper Wind River Campground at Boysen State Park. The upper campground is adjacent to the tunnels entering the Wind River Canyon.

According to a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department, the boy was later found deceased in the river as a result of an apparent accidental drowning. The incident is under investigation by Wyoming State Parks Department Rangers and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

According to Undersheriff Mike Hutchison, “no evidence was located to suggest any foul play. The body of the young man was recovered with assistance from Fremont County Search and Rescue.”

The Wyoming State Parks Department received a report that the boy was missing from a campground that resulted in the search and subsequent discovery.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office expressed its most sincere condolences to the family of the young man lost in this tragedy.