Active Covid-19 Cases now over 100 in Fremont County

The Wyoming Department of Health reported three new infections of the Covid-19 virus on Sunday in Fremont County, bringing the total number of active cases to 103. There have been one dozen deaths due to the coronavirus in the county . The Health Department reports the total number of cases recorded since March total 523 with 408 recovered.

As of Monday morning, Hot Springs County has three active cases out of 23 total and Washakie County has 34 active cases out of 97 total. There have also been five deaths in Washakie County.

Statewide, there have been 2,789 – laboratory-confirmed cases

with 497 probable cases and 30 Covid-19 related deaths.



