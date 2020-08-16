Kyle Richard Hewitt, age 46, passed away on August 13, 2020 at his home in Lander, Wyoming.

Kyle was born on January 25, 1974 to Herbert Hewitt and Janice (Neal) Hewitt in Golden, Colorado.

Kyle was an exceptional carpenter whose work was even pictured in Log Cabin Living. Even so, that was not his pride. His pride was his wife and their two beautiful children!

Kyle did work with his hands in an amazing “No Manual Needed” kind of way.

Kyle could walk anyone’s legs off when it came to a hunting trip. He would share his contagious joy in the moment,no matter how crazy or who cared; his motorcycles, his snow machine, his pick-up truck.

Advertisement

He was so loved and liked by everyone that knew him. He will be missed by many.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Twin Creek Cemetery, Lander, Wyoming.

Should friends desire, monetary memorials may be made to the family.