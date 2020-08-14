Three Deaths Investigated; Apparently Unrelated cases

Advertisement

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office this morning issued a statement indicating they are investigating three separate suicides in the previous two days. The three deaths are unrelated. One of the cases was in the Lander area and two were in the Riverton area. Two of the suicides followed a report of domestic violence. All three cases are also under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, no further information will b e released at this time.

