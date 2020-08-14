Pavement Marking Project to begin in Worland, Lander

Pavement marking project scheduled to begin Aug. 19 in Worland

A northwest and central Wyoming thermoplastic pavement marking project is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 19, on Big Horn Avenue in Worland.



The work in Worland is scheduled to take about a week to complete, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Riley Palsma of Basin.



The Worland thermoplastics installation will involve the intersections of Big Horn and 15th Street, Big Horn and 10th Street, Big Horn and 8th Street, Big Horn and 7th Street, and Big Horn and Railway Street.



After the work in Worland, Palsma said work is scheduled, weather permitting, in Lander (Main Street and Buena Vista intersection, and the Sinks Canyon Road pathway), Basin (South 4th Street and US16/20 intersection, and C Street and WY30 intersection), Greybull (Greybull Avenue and North 6th Street intersection, and Greybull Avenue and North 5th Street intersection), Cody (8th Street and Beck Avenue intersection, and 8th Street and Canyon Avenue intersection), Riverton (near Wind River Casino), Dubois (US26/287 and D Street intersection), and Deaver (WY114 and US310 intersection).



Thermoplastic pavement markings are also scheduled for installation between Dubois and Moran Junction (US26/287), between Worland and Ten Sleep (US16), between Thermopolis and Meeteetse (WY120), between Cody and Powell (US14A), near Byron (US14A), between Cody and Yellowstone National Park (US14/16/20), between Lovell and Cowley (US310), near Basin (WY30), between Casper and Shoshoni (US20), in Shoshoni (US20, and US26/WY789), between Farson and Lander (WY28), between Lander and Diversion Dam junction (US287), and between Hudson and Riverton (WY789).



“Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes during the pavement marking work,” Palsma said.



Prime contractor on the $233,000 project is Traffic Safety Services, Inc., of Cheyenne. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.

