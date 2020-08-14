Sep 6, 1933 – Aug 6, 2020

Lola M. McRann, 86, of Cody passed away at Westward Heights Care Center on Thursday, August 06, 2020. Due to the times and Covid restrictions the family is planning a private service at a later time.

Lola Mae Neisess was born on September 6, 1933 in Nashua, MN to Walter William and Muriel V. (Rumsey) Neisess. She grew up in Newell, SD and graduated from Newell High School. She attended Black Hill College and Northwest College earning her Associates Degree.

On November 7, 1951 she married the love of her life, William “Bill” James McRann Sr., in Newell, SD. They were married for over 65 years before Bill passed in 2017. Together they raised three children, William Jr., Michael, and Sheree. Bill and Lola lived in many places including Hulett, WY, Powell, WY, Cheyenne, WY, Colleen, TX, Mesa, AZ, and Germany.

Lola worked as an educator very early in her lifetime, created monograms at the Powell Bernina sewing center, worked as an Activity Director at Powell Nursing Home, was a co-owner of Powell Liquor and wrote grants for the Alaska schools.

She was a member of the Elk Club Does and many bridge clubs.

Lola enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, gardening, sewing, traveling, and socializing. However her biggest love was people and especially children.

She is survived by sons, William James McRann, Jr. and Michael Guy McRann and wife Lynn; daughter, Sheree McRann Vredenburg and husband Matt; six grandchildren, Ryan Vredenburg and his wife Amanda, Kira Vredenburg Davis and her husband Kris, Collin McRann and his wife Tania, Chad McRann, Colton McRann, Kaitlyn McRann. Three great grandchildren Evalyn and Dallen Davis and Aida McRann.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Muriel Neisess; sister, Darlene Coleman: and husband, William James McRann, Sr.

Memorials may be made to NWC Foundation-Panther Pride William McRann Scholarship at 231 W 6th Street, Bldg #1, Powell, WY 82435.

