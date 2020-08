Wyoming Highway 20-26 between Shoshoni and Casper was closed for nearly four hours yesterday evening and night due to a wildfire burning next to the highway.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Road and Weather Office reported the road closed at milepost 39 on the Casper side at 6:25 p.m. and did not reopen until 10:34 p.m.

The grass fire was reported at 6:15 p.m. and spread rapidly in the dry grass and sagebrush.

No injuries were reported.