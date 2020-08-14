Drowning reported near state park campground

Advertisement

Update from Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

“On the morning of Friday, August 14, 2020 the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Wyoming State Park Service with a report of a missing 14-year-old Casper, WY boy from a campground in the Wind River Canyon. The boy was later found deceased in the river as a result of an apparent accidental drowning. The incident is under investigation by Wyoming State Parks Service Rangers and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office. No evidence was located to suggest any foul play. The body of the young man was recovered with assistance from Fremont County Search and Rescue.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our most sincere condolences to the family of the young man lost in this tragedy.

No further information is available at this time.”

Original post:

The Wyoming State Parks Department in Cheyenne is reporting an apparent drowning in the Wind River near the Boysen State Park Upper Wind River campground. Radio reports indicated a body was spotted in the river shortly after 11 a.m. Recovery efforts began at 11:30 this morning. No further details were released as officials were still on the scene. The Fremont County Coroner was called to the scene.