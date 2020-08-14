Cheyenne to get new missiles at F.E. Warren AFB

Governor Mark Gordon expressed his appreciation to the U.S. Air Force for its decision to choose Cheyenne’s F.E. Warren Air Force Base as the first of three locations to replace its land-based nuclear missiles that are integral to the nation’s defense.

“I am extremely excited about this announcement. This is a multi-billion dollar project that will benefit the entire state’s economy, while fortifying the nation’s defense. I want to pass on our gratitude to all of the men and women who serve at F.E. Warren, across the Air Force and the entire military,” said Governor Gordon.

Estimates are that the project will create 1,000 jobs and lead to more housing. The replacement of the Minuteman III ICBMs, which are 50 years old, could start as soon as 2023.