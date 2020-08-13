LPD Warns of Rental Scam in Fremont County

Advertisement

From the Lander Police Department’s Facebook Page:

There appears to be several on-line scams floating around the county as of late, targeting rental properties listed on websites.

What happens in these types of scams is had this victim(s) followed through with the scam, the victim(s) would have sent money and a signed copy of the lease agreement (with other personal information on it) to the scammer. Once the scammer received the payment and the signed agreement, the scammer would then give the “OK” for the new rentor to move-in. The rentor will then quickly find out the rental property they applied for/paid for is already occupied/rented upon move-in day. In a state of hysteria and confusion, the rentor would never be able to communicate with the scammer or anyone affiliated with the fictitious website as the scammer had cut all ties with their victim. Ultimately, the victim(s) would be out a significant amount of money (which is usually security/pet deposits, first/last month’s rent, etc), no new place to move-in to and the place they just moved-out of probably has already been rented out.

It is recommended if you choose to search for residential rentals anywhere, you use legitimate real estate websites; remax.com, realtor.com, zillow.com, etc. If you find a specific property on one site and not any others, this is indicative of a possible scam. Research the property of which you are looking into renting. To be on the safe side, never send any money or signed documents to anyone you haven’t personally met.