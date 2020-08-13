Delegation Pleased with EPA relaxing methane rules

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., released the following statements after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it is lifting certain Obama-era methane gas emission requirements.

“I’m glad the Trump administration is rolling back these costly regulatory burdens,” Enzi said. “Oil and gas companies are facing unprecedented challenges with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic slowdown. Rescinding these unnecessary and burdensome requirements will help small and mid-sized producers stay afloat and protect jobs in our communities.”

“The Trump administration is taking commonsense steps to protect our air without harming the economy,” said Barrasso. “These updates will cut unnecessary regulations. Wyoming is already leading the way on this front by regulating methane emissions from oil and gas production. I will continue to work with the administration on this shared priority.”

“I’m pleased to see the Trump Administration taking further action that will allow states like Wyoming to have control over our methane gas emissions,” said Cheney. “Instead of a top-down, Washington-knows-best approach, the rule announced today recognizes that our states know best how to manage our resources, and will enable our state to continue its leadership role when it comes to managing these emissions. Going forward, we must look for more ways to give control and decision-making authority to state and local stakeholders, rather than leaving power in the hands of unelected federal bureaucrats.”