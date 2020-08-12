Breaking News

School Construction Projects toured Tuesday in FCSD#25

Article Updated: August 12, 2020
School board members toured the RHS Commons where new carpeting was installed and a skylight replaced over the summer. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Fremont County School District #25’s Building Supervisor Ted May Tuesday night took school board members on a tour of some of the maintenance and construction projects undertaken over the summer.

The projects toured included:

• Whiteboard replacement project at Ashgrove Elementary School and a parking lot crack sealing, coat seal and striping.

• Phase two of the roof replacement project at Riverton Middle School and parking lot sealing and striping plus repair of the trash pad.

• The Alternative School/Special Services Building’s parking lot was sealed and striped.

• A number of projects occurred at Riverton High School included new carpeting, an air handling replacement, a fire alarm update and classroom door and door locking system (the latter still in process)

• The James H. Moore Career Center’s major project was improvements and new construction for the Kitchen area, including sewer and water lines, and a new production kitchen.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over

