School Construction Projects toured Tuesday in FCSD#25

Fremont County School District #25’s Building Supervisor Ted May Tuesday night took school board members on a tour of some of the maintenance and construction projects undertaken over the summer.

The projects toured included:

• Whiteboard replacement project at Ashgrove Elementary School and a parking lot crack sealing, coat seal and striping.

• Phase two of the roof replacement project at Riverton Middle School and parking lot sealing and striping plus repair of the trash pad.

• The Alternative School/Special Services Building’s parking lot was sealed and striped.

• A number of projects occurred at Riverton High School included new carpeting, an air handling replacement, a fire alarm update and classroom door and door locking system (the latter still in process)

Advertisement

• The James H. Moore Career Center’s major project was improvements and new construction for the Kitchen area, including sewer and water lines, and a new production kitchen.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over

New walk-in coolers at Career Center kitchen

New grill in CC kitchen

Work still occurring in the CC kitchen

New cold prep area in Kitchen

Work continuing at CC

New skylight update at RHS Commons

New carpet and “Paw R”

New carpet throughout RHS

Hand sanitizer station at RHS

Some roof work still ongoing



RMS Safety Precautions

Social Distancing stickers and entryway at RMS



Parking lot sealing at Ashgrove

Ashgrove hallway

New whiteboards at Ashgrove

Social Distancing Classroom at Ashgrove