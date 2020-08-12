Riverton Schools Ready for opening August 24th

Advertisement

The Riverton School Board Tuesday night approved plans for the reopening of face-to-face classroom teaching and a virtual Spur Academy for August 24th after the plans were approved by the Wyoming Department of Education. The reopening will be a combination of Level 1 and Level 2 instruction.

Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said new teacher orientation would occur today, Wednesday, August 12; Thursday is a training day for staff members, Friday all new teachers will be working with their mentors, Monday will be in-service for teachers, on Tuesday the 18th will be a welcome back for staff at Wolverine Stadium and, “Ready or not, here they come” with students reporting for classes on August 24th

Andre-Flanagan said the Spur Virtual academy is now fully staffed, but several other instructors are in the wings if needed. She said signups for the virtual academy are running close to 150 students.

She said the district will be communicating with all parents in the coming week with the updated school calendar “so parents will know what the school year will look like.”

Flanagan also said a student and parent bus orientation would be held on Wednesday the 19th to review transportation options for the coming school year. She said families who can provide transportation for their students are asked to do so, due to social distancing plans for seating on the district’s buses.