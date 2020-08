A combination of low humidity, warm temperatures, breezy conditions and possible dry thunderstorms will bring critical fire weather to much of the area this afternoon and again Thursday afternoon.

Today’s high temperatures are forecast to be 93°F in Worland, 92°F in Thermopolis, 91°F in Shoshoni, 88°F in Riverton and Jeffrey City, 87°F in Lander and 77°F in Dubois.

