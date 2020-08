Leanna Lorraine Ramage, age 68, passed away peacefully at her home in Riverton, Wyoming on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Leanna was born on March 27, 1952 in Bozeman, Montana to Henry Michael and Dona Hazel (McCay) Michael.

She is survived by her children, a sister and numerous loving neighbors and friends.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will take place and private services will be held.

