High Speed Pursuit ends with arrest of Casper man

A 27-year-old Casper man led Fremont County Deputies and BIA Wind River Police officers on a high speed chase through Riverton and the Wind River Reservation before he was eventually caught Tuesday afternoon. The chase began when Lorenzo Eagle reportedly ran a stop sign nearly crashing into a patrol deputy who then gave pursuit, according to Undersheriff Mike Hutchison. “TheDeputy attempted to make a traffic stop and the driver fled,” the Undersheriff said in a text to Wyotoday.com. “He was eventually apprehended on a two track road off of 17 Mile Road on the reservation.”

During the pursuit speeds reached 85 mph and deputies pulled back, according to radio reports. Fearing a traffic collision officers ended the pursuit. Eagle left 17-Mile-Road and headed north on Givens Road, and then began driving on a two track over a butte to the Johnstown Valley side. Other officers were laying wait for Eagle who was taken into custody.

He was charged with Driving While Under the Influence, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Interference with a Peace Officer, Stop Sign Violation and Emerging from an Alley Way.