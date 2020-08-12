H.S. Sports to look quite different in Riverton: New rules for athletes, fans

Advertisement

High School sports will look much different this fall at Riverton High School according to RHS Assistant Principal and Activities Director Reggie Miller. Speaking to the school board Tuesday night, Miller highlighted new rules brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s a synopsis:

• Masks will be worn by all coaches indoors and outdoors within six feet of any athlete

• Athletes will wear masks in the hallways, locker rooms and en route to the practice area. Athletes can mask up when not actively involved in practice.

• Self quarantine/limit interactions with people who are not normally around leading up to the season for coaches and athletes.

• Spectators will be limited to 270 individuals in the gymnasium for Volleyball; For Football, Wolverine Stadium seating will be limited to 265 spectators on the home side, 80 on the visitor side; RHS Pep Band will be seated in two portable stands on Southwest corner of the field and socially distanced; Only 36 spectators will be allowed in the aquatic center for Girls Swimming.

• Riverton parents with senior students or who play on the varsity and students will be issued a RHS Activities card, one for football and one for volleyball. The cards will be numbers 1-250 and the cards will be checked at the venue entrance. Only those with cards will be admitted. Athletes not participating in the stands will count as spectators.

• Only varsity parents will be permitted to travel to away games/matches and given entry at opponent’s venues.

• For football, players will be positioned in “pods” on the sidelines, with separate pods for Receivers/Defensive Backs/Tight Ends; Linebackers/Running Backs/Quarterbacks; and Offensive and Defensive Linemen.

• There will be separate one-way ingress and egress routes for the gym and stadium.

• Concessions still not determined.

• For those who cannot attend in person, the District has paid fees for the NFHS Network (National Federation of High Schools) to live-stream all games/matches. (The football games will also be broadcast by local radio station KTAK and live streamed in HD by Wyotoday.com)

• No Middle School teams at high school cross country meets unless it is an all-day event

• Cheer Squad: No wiping shoes, no throwing items in the crowd, sanitation after stunts, eliminate sharing of pom-poms, handing them off to others.

• Dance: Limit close contact for performances as much as possible, eliminate the sharing of props, sanitizing hands prior and after performance.

• Girl’s Swimming: Capacity in pool with social distancing measures, team camp areas identified, routes for participants to take before and after race, move waiting swimmers, only one behind the race, accommodate 22 swimmers in the locker room.

• Signs will be posted at each entrance to a venue