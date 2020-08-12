Dena Rae Peterson of Lander, WY, passed away the morning of August 9, 2020, at the age of 76.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Floyd and Fay Holden, her sisters Pat Huff and Deborah Holden, and her husband of 57 years, Dallas Peterson.

She is survived by her son, Todd Peterson (Carrie), daughter Wendie Peterson, her sister Sandy Smail (Dave), her grandchildren, Amanda Peterson, Justin Peterson, Carrollynn Peterson, Natasha Peterson, and Katie Young (Jason), and her great grandchildren, Kenneth and Mia.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed being a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Hudson’s Funeral Home, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.

The family will be holding a graveside service on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at Mount Hope Cemetery.