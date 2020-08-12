Capitol Art Exhibit Closing; Awards Announced

As this year’s Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition comes to a close, winners of the Governor’s Choice and Bobby Hathaway Juror’s Choice awards, as well as purchase awards have been announced by the Wyoming State Museum.

Governor Mark Gordon chose the piece “Cloud #14”by Cheyenne artist Danielle Kirby for the Governor’s choice award. “There is a calmness to the piece,” Gov. Gordon said in selecting his favorite piece. “The artist caught a special interplay of the lighting, colors and landscape; and a special mood we have all felt in Wyoming.”

Gregory Tegarden of Sul Ross State University, in Alpine, TX was the juror for the exhibition and selected the piece “Lotus Bowl” by Wilson artists Laurie Thal and Dan Altwies for the Bobby Hathaway juror’s choice award.

“Lotus Bowl is an incredible piece of glasswork that can be functional or sculptural,” Tegarden said of the piece. “The level of craftsmanship and the complexity of design made it stand out. Having worked with glass, I am aware of the complexities inherent in the medium and can fully appreciate the amount of work and skill that went into making such a piece. Lotus Bowl is a great example of form and function meeting beauty. It is an inspiration to me and a superb addition to the contemporary craft movement.”

“Lotus Bowl” by Wilson artists Laurie Thal and Dan Altwies. WAC Photo Advertisement

The 2020 Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition comes to an end on Thursday, August 13 at 5 p.m. The works of 62 artists representing 17 Wyoming counties were included in this year’s show. The juried exhibition, which is staged every two years, was on display from February 20 through August 13 in the Capitol Extension in Cheyenne. This was the first time in its 20-year history the Exhibition was not held at the Wyoming State Museum.

Works receiving purchase awards, the Governor’s choice award, and the Bobby Hathaway juror’s choice award are normally announced during a reception and awards ceremony. This year, due to precautions over COVID-19, there is not a reception. The works receiving purchase awards will join the museum’s prestigious art collections. Both the Governor’s choice award and Bobby Hathaway juror’s choice award receive a monetary prize.

In addition to the previously mentioned award winners, purchase award recipients are: “Moon Setting over the Hernandez’s,” Barrie Bryant, Kirby, Archival pigment print; “Local Ass,” Lori Kostur, Saratoga, Oil on panel; “BBQ at the Blumenschein,” David McDougall, Dayton, Acrylic on board; and “I-80 West of Laramie,” Georgia Roswell, Cheyenne, Textiles.