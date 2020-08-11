Wyoming High School Sports for Fall Season still “a go”

Ron Laird, the Executive Director of the Wyoming High School Activities Association told Wyotoday.com this morning that Wyoming’s fall high school sports season will continue as planned. He was asked if the Mountain West Conference’s decision to postpone all fall sports had any impact on the WHSAA.

“From our standpoint it doesn’t change anything. Colleges are dealing with so many factors that we don’t have to deal with. We’re in a bubble here, so to speak, but the Mountain West has three teams in California that’s a Covid hot spot right now, Las Vegas is hot, Albuquerque is hot and Boise is a hot spot right now, so I understand their decision,” he said.

Laird said the impacts from the pandemic are fluid, “but right now we’re Okay and happy to have practices underway.”