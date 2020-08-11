USFS Truck and loaded horse trailer forced off road and overturned near Dubois

Arrests/Citations: August 10, 2020

Christina Lyons, 27, Riverton, Arrest warrant out of the state of Texas

Ryder Jenkins, 20, Riverton. Arrested. on a FCSO Arrest Warrant for Aggravated Assault and Battery, two counts of Battery and one count of Reckles Endangering.

Blotter: August 10, 2020

The FCSO received 42 calls for service on Monday, including 17 calls for an ambulance

The Fremont County Detention Center currently is responsible for 116 inmates, including two being held outside of the county.

A child was bitten by a ranch dog and was seeking treatment for a minor injury at the Mountain Sage Clinic in Dubois. The dog’s vaccinations were all current.

The Wind River Ranger District reported a forest service vehicle pulling a loaded horse trailer on the Horse Creek Road north of Dubois was forced off of the road by another vehicle and turned over. There were no injuries to humans or the horses. Driver of the other vehicle sped away.

A meeting Monday night at the Pavillion Town Hall became contentious and deputies were summoned as a woman became disorderly. After the FCSO was called the woman left the meeting.

There were two fires reported, including a lightning caused grass fire on Beaver Rim alongside the Sand Draw Highway and a grass fire on CoalMine Road near Government Draw.