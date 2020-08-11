Pilot parachutes from crashing plane, escaped serious injury near Afton

Story and Photos by Don Dockstader, Star Valley Independentvia Cowboy State Daily

A single-engine plane crash in Grover Monday afternoon left a pilot with minor injuries after he bailed out of the failed aircraft while still in flight, using a parachute to safely land.

Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said the plane went down in a field near County Road 130 in the Grover area and the pilot sustained minor back injuries after he landed with the aid of parachute.

The incident has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration for review.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Star Valley EMS and Afton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

The fire department applied water to the crash site as a precaution, while several fire fighters combed the fields to find the downed pilot.

Additional information is expected following the FAA review.

Original Story

Multiple calls came into the Lincoln County Dispatch Office at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday August 10, reporting a plane crash in the Grover area.

According to initial reports, the pilot parachuted out of the plane prior to impact.

Multiple agencies responded to the call including the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, the Star Valley EMS, the Afton Volunteer Fire Department and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.