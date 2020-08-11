Health Advisory for lakes & reservoirs: Cyanobacterial blooms found

Advertisement

The Wyoming Department of Health has issued recreational use advisories for Boysen Reservoir, Ocean Lake, Saratoga Lake, Wheatland Reservoir #3, and Leazenby Lake due to cyanobacterial blooms on those waters

The Wyoming Department of Health and Wyoming Livestock Board recommend the following:

• Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense and form scums.

• Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration and/or other treatments will not remove toxins.

• Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.

• Avoid water spray from the bloom.

• Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material, or lick fur after contact.

• If people, pets, or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible and contact a doctor or veterinarian.

Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) are commonly known as blue-green algae. The Department of Health said there may be health risks for people and animals in areas where HCBs occur. Lakes and reservoirs under a recreational use advisory are not closed since HCBs may only be present in certain areas of the waterbody and conditions can change frequently. The advisory will remain in place until the bloom has fully dissipated.

Advertisement

This is a common late summer event in hot areas on still waters. These blooms have begun to show up on other lakes around the state and country. Though hazardous, and deadly to dogs, they are a natural event and are not caused by farming or industry. Accurate answers can be found at this website: https://www.epa.gov/nutrientpollution/harmful-algal-blooms

The most up-to-date information as well as other HCB resources can be found at WyoHCBs.org.

More about the INCREASED RISK TO DOGS and a short video here:

https://youtu.be/ZpTM6BRFoJE