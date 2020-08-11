Campfire started Wilderness blaze at the Cirque

Advertisement

An abandoned campfire, which was not properly extinguished, is the cause of the Hudson Meadow Fire, according to a news release. This fire was first reported on the evening of Monday, August 10th and is located in the Popo Agie Wilderness on the Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest.

Four smokejumpers responded to the Hudson Meadow Fire yesterday evening and will continue to clear fire line and monitor the one-tenth of an acre fire throughout the day today and overnight. Shoshone National Forest staff will take a packstring into the area to assist with removal of supplies and tools on Wednesday.

“We are starting to see an increase in improperly extinguished campfires around the Washakie District. This is especially concerning as grasses and other fuels are dry and very susceptible to fire right now,” said Washakie District Ranger Steve Schacht. “Anyone choosing to have a campfire needs to take the time to ensure it is completely cold to the touch prior to leaving the area. Douse the fire with water, stir that water into the dirt to make mud, and ensure it is cool enough to touch the back of your hand to the fire before you walk away.”

