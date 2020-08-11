Breaking News

Assault results in Citation

News Director
Article Updated: August 11, 2020
Comments Off on Assault results in Citation

Arrests/Citations – August 10, 2020

Towana Groves, 57, Lander, Cited. Assault and Battery

Blotter – August 10,2020

Lander Police had 10 calls for service on Monday.

Advertisement

A report of people going through vehicles and taking items on Cascade and Vance is under investigation.

Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: