Worland Pharmacy latest to offer Stitches Acute Care

Stitches Acute Care Center and Worland Pharmacy have announced their partnership in offering InstaClinic for those who do not have primary care or are unable to see their primary care physician. Earlier the Stiches Acute Care Center was announced for Pioneer Pharmacy in Riverton.

Per Worland Pharmacy pharmacist, David Ahlstrom, PharmD, “InstaClinic is a great way to increase patient access to healthcare. The convenience of having a provider available when needed will also save them time and money.”

According to a news release, InstaClinic is a virtual medical clinic located within Worland Pharmacy and will provide a physical location where patients can be seen by a healthcare provider utilizing telemedicine and digital tools. Patients will be able to have a unique healthcare experience enhanced by a digital stethoscope and otoscope. These tools will help healthcare providers to perform a complete exam including visualizing the tympanic membranes (ear drum) and throat, listening to the heart and lungs, obtaining a full set of vital signs, and performing point of care testing such as flu and strep. Diagnosis, treatment, prescriptions if needed, and exit care instructions are also provided during the visit. No appointments are needed. To initiate an InstaClinic visit, a patient merely needs to ask the pharmacy staff to help them start the visit.

Stitches and Worland Pharmacy said the new endeavor would increase access to quality medical care and provide convenience for patients to be seen, diagnosed, and receive their prescriptions all under one roof.