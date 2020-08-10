New Dubois Museum busy on first weekend open

Advertisement

The vehicles in the parking lot were mostly from Fremont County, but there were others from curious tourists who happened upon the brand new National Museum of Military Vehicles on its opening weekend.

The “soft opening” featured free admission with tours and, of course, a gift shop.

The museum traces the history of military vehicles, primarily from WWII with examples from each type of transportation used in wartime.

The museum’s mission is displayed upon entering: “To honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans and their families. To educate next generations on the history of American freedom. To preserve and share historic military vehicles.”

The facility also houses “a museum within a museum” featuring a historically significant collection of firearms — from the first sniper rifle used in combat to the fully authenticated musket that fired the first shot in the Revolutionary War Battle of Bunker Hill, according to signage in the vault-like special session.

The museum is now open daily from 10-5.

