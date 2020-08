Advertisement

The Lander City Council meets in regular session Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at City Hall, North Second at Lincoln Street. The agenda includes the second reading of an ordinance amending Title 4- the city’s Zoning Code.

The second reading does not require a public hearing like the first reading, according to Assistant Mayor Rajean Strube Fossen. She said the city is still logging all

public comments on the ordinance even though the formal written comment period ended on July 24th. “If you have new or additional comments, the Mayor can recognize you for public comment during deliberations of the second reading,” she said.

The entire agenda is copied below: