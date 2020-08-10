Donovan Ray Loneman Sr., 36, passed away August 4th, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho.

Donovan Loneman was born February 8th, 1984, along with his twin Damion, to Bruce Charles Loneman and Gaylene McLeod, in Lander, Wyoming.

As a child he grew up in the Fort Washakie and Ethete areas. From a very young age Donovan displayed a profound love for sports. In his grade school years he participated in wrestling, track, basketball, and football. He would go on to break records statewide in track. He attended Fort Washakie, Wyoming Indian, and Sherman Indian Schools.

As an adult he worked in the oil field industry. Donovan worked hard and took care of his kids, Heidi, Donovan Jr, Kendra, and Tiger Lily Loneman with their mom Dolly Colorow. He later moved to Idaho. He made his life in the Fort Hall area for 10 years. While there you could catch him at the casino or at a family dinner. Donovan loved being around his family and friends. He enjoyed watching movies, sports, playing games on Facebook, attending Round Dances, and Pow-wows.

Donovan is survived by his mother, Gaylene McLeod; children, Heidi, Kendra, Tiger Lily, and Donovan Jr; siblings, Damion Loneman Sr., Nathan Loneman Sr., Kristal Loneman, and Martha Loneman; uncle’s, Ronald Loneman, Gerald Loneman; numerous relatives from The Hutchinson’s, Willow’s, White, Returns to War, Tyler, Armejo, Thunder, Oldman, Friday’s, McGill, Tillman, Tindall’s, Martin’s, Wesaw’s, Timbana’s, Moon’s; numerous nieces, nephew’s, cousins, aunts, uncle’s, and grandchildren.

Donovan is preceded in death by father Bruce Loneman; grandparents Catherine Loneman, Rose and Joe McLeod, Rutherford Loneman; cousins, Brandon Wallowingbull, Ernest Chingman, Burnadine St. Clair; nephews, Silver and DeVonte Loneman; and numerous other relatives. We apologize if we missed anyone.

