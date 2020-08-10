Warm, some clouds, isolated late day Thunderstorms

It will be seasonably warm today with sunshine mixing with clouds according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton. Isolated late day and evening thunderstorms are possible, especially near the mountains and in southern Wyoming. Elevated fire weather in Southeastern Fremont, Lincoln, Southwest Natrona and Sweetwater counties.

Today’s high temperatures are forecast at 90°F in Shoshoni, 89°F in Thermopolis and Worland, 87°F in Riverton and Jeffrey City, 84°F in Lander and 79°F in Dubois.