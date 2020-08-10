COVID-19 Numbers Still High in Fremont, Washakie

Advertisement

Wyoming’s COVID-19 numbers have begun to shown signs of stabilizing, according to Governor Mark Gordon’s office. Over the past 14 days, as of Friday, August 7, the number of active cases statewide (565), the percentage of tests that come back positive, and the average daily number of new cases (32) has declined slightly, a news release reported.

There were two additional deaths in Fremont County residents during the past week, bringing the county’s total to 12 and the state’s total to 28.

As of August 10 among Wyoming counties, Active cases were Fremont at 90, Laramie at 90 and Carbon at 64. Those three counties have the highest number of active cases, with Carbon County’s total increasing significantly in the wake of a cluster of cases identified at the Wyoming State Penitentiary. Teton County continues to have the highest rate of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita, followed by Uinta and Fremont counties.

Since Friday, Fremont County’s active cases decreased from 103 to 90, the total number of cases increased by two cases to 504 and the number of recovered cases increased from 387 to 402. One new case was reported in Fremont County on Sunday.

The largest number of lab-confirmed cases are in the 19-29-year-old age range, which make up 25% of all positive cases.