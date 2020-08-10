Alcohol and drug-related arrests; Multiple thefts

Arrests/Citations – August 7-10

A juvenile was cited Friday night for use of a Controlled Substance for Marijuana.

Velinda Brown, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Roy Reignier, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Singingpinetree Ouray, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana

Mychal Goggles, 26, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dudley C’Bearing, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Justin Spoonhunter, 18, Ethete, Arrested. Minor In Possession

Edison Charley, 24, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Buddy Trosper, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Property Destruction and Minor in Possession.

Julian Spoonhunter, 31, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Sarah Evans, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Missy Buffalomeat, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Campbell County warrant.

Michael Giroux, 32, Riverton. Arrested. Warrant out of Wisconsin.

Blotter – August 7-10 – 100 calls for service was reported.

A vehicle break-in was reported Friday on South First Street. Missing were Nail Supplies and Shoes.

Police received a report of $500 missing from a business in the 900 block of West Main. The money reportedly was taken from a safe. A report is pending.

A report was received Friday afternoon of the theft of some DeWalt tools taken from a vehicle parked on Mary Anne Drive.

A burglary was reported in the early morning hours of Saturday from an address on East Washington where a back door was kicked in and a laptop reportedly stolen.

Sunday morning police received a call that $200 was stolen from a vehicle on Palisades Court after the vehicle was broken into.

A resident on West Monroe reported leaving keys in a yellow 2000 Ford Focus and discovered Sunday afternoon the car had been stolen.

A van that had been reported stolen was found in a parking lot in the 800 block of North Federal. The door was open and the engine was running.

A customer at the Loaf ‘N Jug store reported someone took their Pomeranian/Chow mix dog from their vehicle. The thief was described driving a yellow truck that had been at the gas pumps.