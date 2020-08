Remaining warm and hot today according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton. Elevated fire weather likely for many areas. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms with Southwest Winds likely gusting up to 25 mph in some areas.

Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach 96°F in Worland, 95°F in Thermopolis, 93°F in Shoshoni, 92°F in Riverton, 89°F in Lander and Jeffrey City and 80°F in Dubois