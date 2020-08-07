One Wildfire contained; Another at 30 acres: One Extinguished

Advertisement

A new fire was reported Wednesday afternoon deep in the Popo Agie Wilderness on the Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest that has since been contained. The Lonesome Lake Fire was approximately one-tenth of an acre and is located in the Cirque of the Towers.

A two-person crew staffed the fire overnight; the crew was scheduled to complete a fire line construction and mop up during the day today. “While the cause of the Lonesome Lake fire is currently unknown, this is a good reminder to us all that even our higher elevation areas are drying out as the summer continues on. We ask the public to remain vigilant and continue to practice safe campfire building and extinguishing,” said Jay Slagowski, Shoshone National Forest South Zone Fire Management Officer.

The Bull Lake Fire on the Wind River Reservation, started by lightning Monday evening, initially spread in sagebrush and grass and is now burning mainly in lodgepole pine. Firefighters have been able to hold the fire to approximately 30 acres even while high winds and difficult access have prevented full containment. The West Yellowstone Smokejumpers, along with hand crews from South Dakota, New Jersey and the local area, continue to work on this fire.

The Dry Deep Fire along the Fremont/Natrona County Line in the Big Horn Mountains outside of Lysite was contained with the help of the Bureau of Land Management firefighting helicopters and the Single Engine Air Tankers who deployed slurry in front of the blaze along with efforts by the Lysite Fire Battalion. A BLM crew came in after the fire was contained to mop up.