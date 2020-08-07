Memorial Re-dedication Saturday at Veteran’s Park

Advertisement

The Battle Cross monument vandalized and stolen from the Riverton Veteran’s Memorial Park will be re-installed tomorrow with a re-dedication ceremony.

The ceremony honoring Riverton High School graduate Sgt. Maj. Kevin Griffin is set for 10 a.m. at the Veteran’s Park, just west of City Hall along the Rails to Trails pathway. The event is open to the public. Expected guests include Governor Mark Gordon and perhaps Sen. John Barrasso. Griffin’s immediate family from Colorado will be in attendance along with members of his local family.

Eagle Bronze of Lander removed the damaged base of the Battle Cross that remained after the majority of the memorial was snapped off and carried away. Eagle Bronze then recast the entire memorial.

After word of the vandalism came out, Fremont County individuals and businesses rallied and raised over $30,000 for the replacement and for an improved security system including cameras with views of the entire Veteran’s Memorial that is monitored inside the Police Department.

Griffin was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in 2012.