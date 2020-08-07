Dec 21, 1967 – Aug 4, 2020

Graveside services for Lionel Ray Brown, 52, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Yellowcalf Cemetery. A Wake will be held Monday evening at 390 17 Mile Road.

Mr. Brown was born on December 21, 1967 in Thermopolis, Wyoming, son of John Thomas Brown, Sr. and Leona Rita (Armajo) Brown.

Lionel grew up in Ogden, UT and the Gas Hills while attending Wyoming Indian School and Central Wyoming College. He was a business developer while attending college.

He worked as a carpenter for the Wind River Casino, Thiocol Corporation in Utah and was a store manager at the convenient store in Ethete.

Lionel was an artist, enjoyed carpentry and liked learning new technology.

He was a member of the Native American Church and was a baptized member of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include his daughter, Ambrielle Ray Brown; brothers, John Thomas Brown, Jr. and Michael James Brown; nieces, Letara LeBeau and Leona Marie Brown; nephews, John Thomas Brown, III and Randy Weber, Jr.; cousins, Melissa Brown, Janice Marie Brown and Lisa Duran; numerous extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Andrea Gale Brown.

