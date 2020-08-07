Fremont COVID-19 cases up by 26 in past two weeks

Advertisement

This data comes from the Wyoming Public Health department. Public Health encourages everyone to use all the precautions recommended like social distancing of 6 feet, proper sanitation and hand washing and wearing of masks.

Fremont County as of Thursday morning, August 6th:

428 Total Tested Positive (not counting probable cases)

371 Recovered

26 new positive tests within last two weeks

12 Deaths due to COVID-19

4.9% Percentage of positives to total tests last two weeks (down from 5.9% prior 2 weeks)

1 Current Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 =1

Fremont County is still experiencing an increase in cases throughout the county. Positive test numbers and probable cases where social distancing and other health guidance are not being adhered to are driving the increase in positive test numbers. Public Health encourages continued vigilance to the health guidelines within your social gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Fremont County.

Update on Friday morning at 5 a.m.